Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Delaware man wins $5 million after buying scratch-off ticket at Publix in Delray Beach

Peter Sullivan chooses lump sum payment of $3,960,000
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million prize after purchasing a scratch-off ticket at a Publix in Delray Beach.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 15:39:16-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man visiting Palm Beach County from Delaware scored a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery Lottery announced Tuesday that Peter Sullivan, 66, of Millsboro, Delaware, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

Officials said Sullivan chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.    

 Sullivan purchased his winning ticket from a Publix grocery store located at 1538 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.      

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  However, the odds of winning $5 million are 1-in-2,362,500.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7