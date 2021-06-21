Crews respond to house fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Cortez Lane.
Officials said a neighbor reported seeing flames in what was supposed to be a vacant home.
It is unclear what started the blaze and whether anyone was in the house at the time.
No more information was immediately available.
