DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — For years, we have followed the remarkable recovery of a woman severely injured in a crash — and now, she is celebrating another major milestone.

The crash happened in Delray Beach in 2018 when an off-duty Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy ran a stop sign and struck Farrah Fox as she was coming home from work.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Crash survivor who relearned to walk will graduate with engineering degree this week

WPTV’s Ange Toussaint shares the young woman’s inspiring journey — from learning to walk again to walking across the graduation stage later this week.

It has been seven years since Farrah was severely injured after investigators say she was hit by an off-duty Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy who was speeding and ran a stop sign.

Farrah, a college student at the time, was coming home from work.

“I’m not the same person I was on the morning of July 15, 2018. So when I came out of the coma, I was, in a sense, a baby again. I had to learn how to walk, talk, breathe. You name it. Even write,” Farrah said.

From surgeries to physical therapy to mounting medical bills, Farrah says she never let the obstacles stop her from going after her dreams.

“I wanted my life back- school, friends-just everything that comes with being a young kid at the time,” she said.

Now 26 years old, Farrah is days away from walking the stage with a degree in mechanical engineering from Florida Atlantic University, a milestone that came with its own set of challenges.

“I probably have to study twice as much as other students because I have a brain injury,” she said.

And she’s still reaching for the stars — Farrah says she hopes to become an astronaut.

“Farrah told me one day, 'Why did this happen to me?' And I said, baby, you can’t question God’s way. You always told me you wanted to be written in history books, and maybe this is the way you’ll be in history books,” her mom said.

The family filed a lawsuit against the off-duty deputy, which is still pending.

Fox will graduate from FAU on Thursday — yet another step toward living a full, meaningful life.

“I’m still not where I want to be, but I’m a lot closer to where I want to be,” she said.

