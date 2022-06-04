Coco Gauff's family gathers at Delray Beach watch party

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Saturday morning, Delray Beach tennis star Coco Gauff took to one of tennis' biggest stages, the 2022 French Open.

"For Coco it'll be a dream come true for the family... It's like we can see hard working we can see the finish line," said Coco's uncle Eddie Odom III.

The 18-year-old playing in her first grand slam final lost to top-ranked Iga Swiatek from Poland.

"Coco we love you, we love you regardless we here for you and we're going to be here waiting win or lose," said Coco's aunt Shenay Lowe. "Oh it's so exciting, it's so exciting because regardless of what happens she's already a winner."

Gauff and her parents were overseas in Paris, while family and friends held a watch party at home at the Delray Beach Market.

"She's worked very hard for all of her life and this moment was gonna come. So either she wins today... or she's going to win a slam in the future," said Yvonne Odom, Coco's grandmother.

While the 18-year-old didn't win the 2022 French Open, her family said the real victory is within.

"It's very important for her and our family for her to stay humble and remember where she comes from cause at the end of the day family is all that matters," said Lowe.

Coco is a third generation Delray Beach native with strong family values.

"Delray is so supportive of Coco I cannot tell you. Cause my husband and I are lifelong residents. Her parents grew up here in the youth program, so Delray has always been behind her," said Yvonne Odom.

Even some of the youngest members of the family admired her on the screen.

"Little girls looking up to her even little boys looking up to her she has a great situation that she's in to be an advocate for not just tennis events but world events," said Lowe.

Family said they'll celebrate with Coco the same way as if she would have won; together as a family.

"I cannot describe how proud we do feel but Coco said it, win or lose, we're going to love her anyway," said Yvonne Odom.

Coco's next shot at a Grand Slam title will be at Wimbledon in June.