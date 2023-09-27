Cause of death released for youth basketball coach Makuach Yak

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The cause of death of Delray Beach youth basketball coach Makuach Yak has finally been released.

According to a Palm Beach County medical examiner's report obtained by WPTV on Wednesday, Yak died by suicide. He was found hanging from a banyan tree in the Delray Oaks Natural Area.

Surveillance video showed Yak carrying a long yellow/orange extension cord, which is what he used to hang himself.

Peter Burke/WPTV The body of Makuach Yak, 31, was found in the Delray Oaks Natural Area, May 26, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla.

The medical examiner was waiting for the results of toxicology tests before officially releasing his cause of death. The report showed alcohol and THC in his system. The report also said that Yak had no history of substance abuse or suicidal tendencies.

The 31-year-old coach disappeared on May 20 when he was believed to have gone out for a run.

Family and friends spent the week searching for him. His body was found on May 26 in the Delray Oaks Natural Area, west of Congress Avenue and south of Linton Boulevard.