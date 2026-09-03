Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds brought his campaign to Delray Beach Thursday evening, meeting voters in a question-and-answer format at the Dr. Andre Fladell Civic Center as the Florida governor's race enters its final stretch before November.

Donalds, who now carries endorsements from both President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, was joined by Scott Singer, the former mayor of Boca Raton who is now running as a Republican to represent Florida's 25th Congressional District, and state Rep. Toby Overdorf, a Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives.

He faced questions from the audience on everything from HOA fees and AI data centers to antisemitism. His Democratic opponent, David Jolly, is also on the move, with stops planned in Gainesville and Orlando later this week.

WATCH: Byron Donalds campaigns in Delray Beach as governor's race intensifies

Donalds campaigns in Delray Beach as Florida governor's race intensifies

Donalds draws a crowd in Palm Beach County

Dozens turned out to hear Donalds in Delray Beach, promising to keep Florida in Republican hands.

"We are going to make sure we are a law-and-order state and once again we are going to defeat the Democrats in November," Donalds said.

Supporter Guarina Torres said she left the event encouraged.

"I think he'll do a great job because he was very articulate, very honest and very sincere about everything he promised," Torres said.

Torres, a retired teacher, also pointed to Donalds' comments on antisemitism as a highlight.

"He said there will be no antisemitism here in Florida at all and in the schools, and they're keeping a very close eye on the schools, which is wonderful," Torres said.

She added that Donalds' alignment with DeSantis was a selling point.

"The fact that he's going to continue in DeSantis' footsteps is wonderful because DeSantis has done a magnificent job in Florida," Torres said.

Affordability takes center stage

Both candidates have made lowering costs for Florida families a centerpiece of their campaigns, but they are offering different paths to get there.

Donalds pointed to recent tort reform as a foundation to build on.

"The tort reform that Gov. DeSantis brought in is really working now," Donalds said. "We want to follow that up with some regulatory changes that will push down costs 20% for the people of Florida."

One attendee said the stakes feel personal.

"I'm concerned about my grandkids and the future generations," the audience member said.

Jolly campaign Senior Advisor Mark Riddle drew a sharp contrast between the two candidates' approaches to the cost of living.

"David is running a change campaign focused on lowering costs, stopping data centers, and ending the divisive culture wars that have broken Florida's politics," Riddle said. "Byron is aligned with Donald Trump's disastrous economic decisions and controlled by the special interests that have sent the costs of energy, insurance, utilities, and healthcare soaring through 30 years of one-party Republican rule."

HOA fees and AI data centers

Audience members pressed Donalds on HOA assessments, a pain point for many Florida homeowners.

"Homeowners have been hit with higher assessments, they're trying to figure out how to make ends meet," Donalds said. "How do you manage that while making sure the common area of maintenance is performed so that the building is still a perfected asset — yes, we want to look into that."

Riddle said Jolly's position on AI data centers is unambiguous.

"No matter who endorses whom, the reality is this: David Jolly is running to lower housing and healthcare costs, improve education for all families, and stop data centers," Riddle said. "Byron Donalds represents more of the same."

Antisemitism: Where both campaigns stand

Donalds addressed antisemitism during the Delray Beach event, and Jolly's campaign also weighed in on the issue.

Riddle said Jolly would build on existing state policy.

"David will continue the policies of Gov. DeSantis combating antisemitism, ensuring all communities are protected from the threat of harm or actual harm, including on our college campuses and places of worship," Riddle said. "Free speech will always be protected, but the courts have been clear that when speech constitutes threats of harm, incitement of harm, or leads to harm, we have a responsibility to intervene as a matter of law."

Flock cameras draw responses from both candidates

Donalds also addressed a recent memo on Flock cameras — automated license plate readers used by law enforcement — signaling support for the technology with limits.

"We want to empower law enforcement to have the tools that they need, but when you see some of these abuses you gotta pull the plug," Donalds said.

Jolly weighed in on the issue at the state Capitol last Friday.

"I think dramatic reforms are needed for Flock cameras," Jolly said. "Where I would like to see law enforcement at the table on this is — what does that look like for solving crime."

On the trail: Where both candidates head next

Donalds continued his campaign swing with stops in Pensacola and Sebring Thursday. Jolly is expected in Gainesville and Orlando later this week.

Jolly summed up his pitch to voters on the trail.

"I'm saying we need different leadership with different policies to direct that," Jolly said.

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