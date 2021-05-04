Brush fire shuts down Congress Avenue in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Crews are at the scene of a brush fire in Delray Beach Tuesday afternoon.
Congress Avenue is closed in both directions between Linton Boulevard and 10th Street.
According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the fire occurred on the east side of Congress Avenue.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Congress Avenue is closed in both directions between Linton Boulevard and 10th as DBFR and @PBCFR fight a brush fire on the east side of Congress. Drivers should avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HzYrhZxM1i— Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) May 4, 2021