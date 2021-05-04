Watch
Brush fire shuts down Congress Avenue in Delray Beach

Posted at 4:27 PM, May 04, 2021
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Crews are at the scene of a brush fire in Delray Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Congress Avenue is closed in both directions between Linton Boulevard and 10th Street.

According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the fire occurred on the east side of Congress Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.

