Brightline train hits, kills pedestrian in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A fatal collision involving a pedestrian and Brightline train on Monday has closed a road in Delray Beach, police said.

According to a post on X just before 11 a.m. by police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Atlantic and Railroad avenues.

Southeast First Avenue was back open after an earlier closure, according to a post by the city just before 11:30 a.m.

Bringhtline Train Accident Update: SE 1st Ave is now reopened to vehicle traffic. SE 2nd Street remains closed. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/HCMEACQiMj — City of Delray Beach (@citydelraybeach) September 9, 2024

However, Southeast Second Street remained closed, and drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

The name of the victim has not been released.