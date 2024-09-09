Watch Now
Brightline train hits, kills pedestrian in Delray Beach

Incident occurred near intersection of Atlantic and Railroad avenues
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Delray Beach on Sept. 9, 2024.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A fatal collision involving a pedestrian and Brightline train on Monday has closed a road in Delray Beach, police said.

According to a post on X just before 11 a.m. by police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Atlantic and Railroad avenues.

Southeast First Avenue was back open after an earlier closure, according to a post by the city just before 11:30 a.m.

However, Southeast Second Street remained closed, and drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

The name of the victim has not been released.

