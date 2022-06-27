Watch Now
Boil water order in effect for part of Delray Beach

Notice is due to emergency water main repair
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 18:36:51-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.  — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some Delray Beach residents.

The notice is due to an emergency water main repair, the city said.

Residents at 951, 960, 963, 975, 956, 959, 968, 976, 955, 964, 969, and 972 Bolender Drive will experience an interruption in service while repairs are being made.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be boiled. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

The notice will remain in effect until a rescission notice is issued.

For more information, call 561-243-7312.

