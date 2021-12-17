Watch
Boil water notice in effect for part of Delray Beach

Posted at 6:09 PM, Dec 17, 2021
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for part of Delray Beach due to a water main break.

All properties bound at the north by Audubon Boulevard at the west by Dunlin Road, and at the south and east by Cormorant Road.

In addition to that, Crystal Way addresses 1125, 1165, 1205, 1215, 1285,1345, 1335 and 1365 Dotterel Road Bldg 1010 and Bldg 1050.

The City of Delray Beach asks all those who are affected to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

Properties will experience an interruption in service while repairs are being made, the city says.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a rescission notice is issued.

For questions and more information call 561-243-7312.

