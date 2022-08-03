Beloved PR businessman speaks out after crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — After being involved in an unusual car crash that nearly killed him, Gary Schweikhart is back.

"I may not look like much now, but I look a heck of a lot better than I did three weeks," said Schweikhart.

Early last month the beloved businessman sustained life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into his Boca Raton home.

"I was sitting behind my computer in my home office when a car came crashing through the wall and pinned me under the car as the room came down on top of me," Schweikhart recalled. "I was told my face was basically broken in half, I had a number of contusions and so on and so forth throughout my body."

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver responsible for the wreck, was traveling at least twice the speed limit when he crashed into Gary's home leaving him trapped underneath.

After multiple surgeries and countless hours in rehab, Gary still has a long road to recovery. And he's still without a home for at least the next 8 months because its in need of repairs. That's why those who know him best are stepping up to hold a fundraiser concert in his honor later this month. One that will feature some of South Florida's finest talent including local Broadway star Avery Sommers.

"It’s a perfect event to attend because we all love Gary and want to support Gary and hopefully just to let him see their faces and know that they care enough about him," said Sommers.

The night of music and celebration is one that Gary is looking forward to as well getting back to what he does best.

"This is what I love, this is what I know how to do, I know how to tell a good story for my clients and that’s what I want to keep doing," said Schweikhart.

Tickets for the benefit concert are on sale now. It will be held at 7:00 p.m. on August 28, 2022, at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach.

Click here to purchase tickets. https://artsgarage.org/event/he-did-survive-a-benefit-concert-for-gary-schweikhart/