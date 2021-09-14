Audit finds Old School Square is not in compliance with lease agreement

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The nonprofit that runs Old School Square in Delray Beach said they were ‘blindsided’ last month when the three city commissioners voted to end their lease agreement after three decades.

On Monday night, the commission heard a report done by the city’s auditor who found the non-profit was not in compliance with their lease agreement and were missing several reports dating back to 2016.

“It justifies what we have been told,” said Mayor Shelly Petrolia who said she does not regret voting to end the lease. “This wasn’t something that was happening in the last few months, this is something that was happening over several years.”

Despite the audit report, there were still people in Delray who disagree with the decision. Jim Chard said he is left wondering where the transparency is.

“It looks like they have something to hide,” he said.

There was public outcry at a commission meeting and a petition with over 10,000 signatures, but the commission was set in their decision.

Commissioner Ryan Boylston said there are things in the audit that needed to be addressed, but there are also questions that will never get answered.

“Where we compliant with this arrangement? But that wasn’t the scope of this audit,” he said during Monday’s meeting.

The city is currently working to put together plans for a new organization to take over Old School Square. There are 180 days before the lease runs out with the non-profit.

The city has hired an outside attorney to handle any litigation between the city and Old School Square.

Read the Old School Square full statement below: