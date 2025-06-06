Assistant Chief Darrell Hunter named interim police chief of Delray Beach Police Department

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The city of Delray Beach said it has named its interim police chief days after its current police chief submitted his resignation.

Chief Russ Mager’s last day with the Delray Beach Police Department (DBPD) will be June 16, the city said. He submitted his resignation letter to the city manager on Wednesday amid staffing concerns.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager resigning

Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager resigning

Assistant Chief Darrell Hunter has been named interim police chief, the city announced in a news release on Friday. Hunter, a seasoned law enforcement leader with nearly two decades of dedicated service to the department, will serve in this capacity during the transitional period, the city said.

Hunter has been with the department since 2007, serving in many leadership roles throughout his career. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014, lieutenant in 2017, captain in 2020, and assistant chief in 2021. His leadership experience spans the Community Patrol Division, Community Response Task Force and Investigative Division, according to the city.

“I am honored to step into this role and continue to service the community I’ve worked to protect for so many years,” Hunter said in the news release. “I look forward to working alongside our dedicated officers to ensure the safety and well-being of Delray Beach residents."

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Delray Beach 'Wouldn't leave for no reason': Delray Beach police chief resigning Aja Dorsainvil