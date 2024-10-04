ANOTHER FBI INVESTIGATION: Why the agency responded to Delray Beach on Friday

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — For a second-straight day, a FBI investigation unfolded in the Delray Beach area.

In a written statement to WPTV, a spokesman for the federal agency said the FBI responded to the 3300 block of North Federal Highway on Friday for "court-ordered law enforcement activity."

WPTV The FBI responds to the 3300 block of North Federal Highway in Delray Beach on Oct. 4, 2024.

No other information, including what the investigation involves, has been released. However, our WPTV News crew at the scene saw multiple FBI officials carrying large boxes out of a single-story white building.

WPTV The FBI responds to the 3300 block of North Federal Highway in Delray Beach on Oct. 4, 2024.

The incident came one day after the FBI responded to a condominium complex in west Delray Beach on Thursday and took two people into custody.

According to a FBI spokesman, the agency conducted "court-ordered law enforcement activity" at Palm Greens, a 55+ community located in the 5800 block of Via Delray Boulevard.

WPTV The FBI responds to Palm Greens, located in the 5800 block of Via Delray Boulevard in west Delray Beach, on Oct. 3, 2024.

The FBI said two people were taken into custody and there is "no further threat to public safety."

No additional information about that investigation has been released either.