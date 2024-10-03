2 in custody after FBI responds to west Delray Beach condominium complex

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are in custody after the FBI responded to a condominium complex in west Delray Beach on Thursday, federal authorities said.

According to a FBI spokesman, the agency conducted "court-ordered law enforcement activity" at Palm Greens, a 55+ community located in the 5800 block of Via Delray Boulevard.

WPTV The FBI responds to Palm Greens, located in the 5800 block of Via Delray Boulevard in west Delray Beach, on Oct. 3, 2024.

The FBI said two people were taken into custody and there is "no further threat to public safety."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office also responded to the complex.

Our WPTV News crew at the scene saw the front window of a condominium unit smashed up, with shattered glass littering the ground.

WPTV The FBI responds to Palm Greens, located in the 5800 block of Via Delray Boulevard in west Delray Beach, on Oct. 3, 2024.

"My sons left for work. They said they saw undercover police cars in the parking lot," one witness told WPTV News. "Next thing I knew, it was time to hunker down, which is what we did. We went into the closet first, then we went into the shower."

That witness said law enforcement "bombarded the place with cars," and she saw the bomb squad at the scene.

"It frightened me," the woman said. "We sat in the closet where we always sit when there's a tornado watch or hurricane watch."

WPTV The FBI responds to Palm Greens, located in the 5800 block of Via Delray Boulevard in west Delray Beach, on Oct. 3, 2024.

No other information, including what the investigation involved, has been released.

>> Download the free WPTV News app for updates on this developing story