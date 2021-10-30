Annual 'witches ride' takes flight in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Witches took flight for a good cause Saturday morning in Delray Beach.
The 10th annual "Witches of Delray Bike Ride" took place to benefit Achievement Centers for Children and Families, a community-based organization dedicated to serving under-resourced children and families.
The witches, guided by police, started at Delray Beach City Hall and road to the Delray GreenMarket at Old School Square for a total of 3.5 miles.
Awards were given for "Best Costume," "Best Witch Cackle," "Best Decorated Bike" and "Best Group Theme."
Organizers said 300 people took part in this year's sold-out charity event.