Annual 'witches ride' takes flight in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Witches took flight for a good cause Saturday morning in Delray Beach.

The 10th annual "Witches of Delray Bike Ride" took place to benefit Achievement Centers for Children and Families, a community-based organization dedicated to serving under-resourced children and families.

WPTV The "Witches of Delray Bike Ride" took place in Delray Beach, Fla., on Oct. 30, 2021.

The witches, guided by police, started at Delray Beach City Hall and road to the Delray GreenMarket at Old School Square for a total of 3.5 miles.

Awards were given for "Best Costume," "Best Witch Cackle," "Best Decorated Bike" and "Best Group Theme."

Organizers said 300 people took part in this year's sold-out charity event.