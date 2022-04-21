Man who defaced Pride crosswalk in Delray Beach to be sentenced June 8

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man who defaced an LGBTQ Pride crosswalk shortly after it was unveiled in Delray Beach attended a hearing Thursday in West Palm Beach.

Alexander Jerich, 20, pleaded guilty in March to felony criminal mischief and reckless driving.

The multi-colored street art installation, located at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue, was unveiled to the public June 12, 2021.

Jerich, who was arrested days after the crime, was seen by witnesses doing what appeared to be an intentional burnout over the crosswalk two days after its unveiling.

WPTV A vandalized LGBTQ Pride intersection and crosswalk at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue in Delray Beach on June 17, 2021.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said last year that Jerich was originally arrested on a hate-crime charge, but prosecutors did not move forward with it under the letter of the law.

"The law requires that the defendant select a specific victim based on sexual orientation," Aronberg said last August. "Since the Pride streetscape is the property of the city of Delray Beach, the city is the named victim."

The judge did not formally sentence Jerich at the conclusion of the hearing on Thursday. He said he wanted to take some time to consider exactly what the sentence should be and will announce it at the next hearing on June 8.

The judge did say he was considering sentencing Jerich to community service and placing him on probation.

He also told Jerich to write a 25-page report on the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting who died in 2016 and the loved ones they left behind.