Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA) holds breakfast to honor volunteers

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers who help raise awareness of domestic violence were honored Monday morning at a special breakfast in Delray Beach.

The event was hosted by the group Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA).

AVDA offers support and services to men, women and children victimized by domestic violence. It responds to more than 2,500 crisis calls and reaches out to more than 1,000 survivors listed on law enforcement reports each year.

At Monday's event, AVDA honored its volunteers who coordinate programs, including one where high school students raise money for clothing for victims.

Also honored was the Delray Beach Kiwanis Club, which provides food and drink for AVDA's 96-bed shelter.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman was the master of ceremonies for the breakfast. Bohman showed off his T-shirt from one of the two Race for Hope 5K road races he ran, which helps raise money for AVDA's mission.

AVDA operates a 24-hour crisis hotline for victims at 1-800-355-8547.