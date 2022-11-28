Watch Now
$50,000 reward offered after letter carrier robbed in Delray Beach

Thieves face up to 25 years in prison
Investigators are looking for these two men in connection with the theft of a United States Postal Service letter carrier on Nov. 19, 2022.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service
Posted at 4:41 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 16:41:48-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two men are sought after a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service was robbed earlier this month in Delray Beach.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the incident occurred Nov. 19 near 4355 Village Drive.

The two robbers are described as short Black men who were about 18-22 years old. Authorities said one of the thieves was wearing a green shirt and black pants.

The thieves fled the area in an older-model gold, four-door sedan that is possibly a Toyota, according to investigators.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two thieves.

Armed robbery of a postal employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement" and reference case No. 3904950-ROBB.

