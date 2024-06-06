5-year-old boy with autism dies days after being pulled from pool in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — An unresponsive child that was pulled from a Delray Beach pool last week has died, officers said.

Delray Beach police and fire rescue personnel responded to a call May 29 regarding an unresponsive child found in a pool in the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Avenue.

When officers and paramedics arrived they found a 5-year-old boy was out of the water and receiving CPR from a bystander.

The child was airlifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

National Drowning deaths on the rise after decades of decline Elina Tarkazikis

"Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the child sadly passed away on Monday evening," police said in a statement.

Delray Beach police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A preliminary investigation found that the child, who has autism, had wandered away from his grandmother's care from a home located a few blocks away from the pool.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact DBPD Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.