5-year-old boy with autism dies days after being pulled from pool in Delray Beach

Police investigating circumstances of child's death
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 06, 2024

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — An unresponsive child that was pulled from a Delray Beach pool last week has died, officers said.

Delray Beach police and fire rescue personnel responded to a call May 29 regarding an unresponsive child found in a pool in the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Avenue.

When officers and paramedics arrived they found a 5-year-old boy was out of the water and receiving CPR from a bystander.

The child was airlifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

"Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the child sadly passed away on Monday evening," police said in a statement.

Delray Beach police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A preliminary investigation found that the child, who has autism, had wandered away from his grandmother's care from a home located a few blocks away from the pool.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact DBPD Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

