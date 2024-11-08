4 teens set fire to this building years ago. Here’s what it looks like now

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A local landmark in Delray Beach got a much-needed restoration, putting an old, burnt down building to good use.

The city held a ribbon cutting Friday morning to unveil the city’s new Human Resources and Employee Wellness Center, which about 1,000 employees will benefit from.

It’s located at the historic Train Depot near Interstate 95 on Depot Road.

The building was heavily damaged in 2020, when four teenagers set it on fire.

The city recognizes the importance of keeping parts of the past alive and well, while looking ahead to new uses for the building.

“We've retained some of these walls, but we've strengthened them with modern day building materials to provide the structural stability that the building needs and bring everything up to today's building code,” said Missie Barletto, the city's director of public works.

They’ve kept some of the building blocks, like terracotta bricks which were used to build the original structure. They’ve combined that with newer techniques and materials.

“The city of Delray Beach has a major commitment to restoring our historic artifacts and, the nature of things that make Delray Beach, Delray Beach,” Barletto said.

The building is a historic part of the city. It’s been part of the National Register of Historic Places since 1986 due to it’s architecture.

The building’s style, Mediterranean revival architecture, combines Spanish, French, Italian, and other styles of architecture, which makes it unique.

Barletto said it’s a part of the city’s responsibility to it’s employees.

“The city of Delray Beach has made this investment in their employees to ensure that their health and wellness is at the utmost and to continue to provide them the best benefits and amenities available," Barletto said.