23-year-old man shot while driving in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A driver was shot and crashed his vehicle Tuesday night in a roundabout in Delray Beach, police said.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Southwest Ninth Avenue and Southwest First Street at 7:11 p.m.

Investigators said the 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital by Delray Beach Fire Rescue. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Police said they believed this was not a random crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Caceras at (561) 243-7871 and can remain anonymous.