Mother located after 2 children found wandering alone in Delray Beach

Child found alone at 5 a.m.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police said they have located the mother of two children who were found wandering alone early Sunday morning.

Police said at 5 a.m. officers located two children, ages 3 and 4 years, on Reigle Avenue and S. Swinton Avenue near the train tracks without adult supervision.

The kids told officers their mother's name is "Tina."

Police tweeted at 9:17 a.m. that the children's mother was found, and she is with them.

