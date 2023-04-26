2 synagogues unite against antisemitism, celebrate Israel's independence 75 years ago

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Anshei Emuna Congregation in Delray Beach and Anshei Chesed Congregation from Boynton Beach joined forces in Delray Beach to celebrate 75 years of Israel's independence Tuesday.



"The two of us have never joined together," said Miriam Engel with the Anshei Emuna Congregation. "We are making new friends building unity in the community, getting to know each other and bringing peace in our area"



Hundreds of members attended the event at the synagogue in Delray Beach to hear speeches and celebrate with music and dancing in honor of Israel.



"Israel when it began it was attacked by all different countries around them," Engel said. "I remember as a little girl I wasn't sure that Israel was going to exist and today they're a force to be reckoned with."

The Israeli Declaration of Independence was April 25, 1948.

The event also focused on the rise in antisemitism the Jewish community has experienced in Florida.



"The biggest way of preventing antisemitism is to have a strong Jewish community and strong Israel," said Rabbi Jack Engel, who is the husband of Miriam.

He said the event had a guest list of more than 350 people, and they had to turn away hundreds more due to limited space.



"It said that people support Israel people support the Jewish people, people want to be together to highlight today's event," the rabbi said.

At the event, there also was a local woman who served in the Israeli military, as she shared her story.



The event was also hosted by the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces of South Palm Beach and Broward County as they honor the 24,000 soldiers who have died since the inception of Israel.



"Although we are American and America is our country, we can equally feel strong as Israel as our heritage," Miriam Engel said.

Members hope they can make joined events an annual tradition or collaboration for future projects in support of the Jewish community.



