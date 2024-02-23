Watch Now
2 people injured after car crashes into Delray Beach thrift store

Victims suffer minor injuries
A car crashed into a Delray Beach thrift shop on Feb. 22, 2024, sending two people to the hospital.
Posted at 9:30 PM, Feb 22, 2024
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Delray Beach thrift store Thursday.

Police said the wreck happened at a store located at 600 N. Congress Avenue at about 1 p.m.

The car crashed through the front of the store, injuring two people inside the thrift store.

Pictures provided by the Delray Beach Police Department showed a BMW hopped the sidewalk and smashed through the front glass of the store.

The victims suffered minor injuries. The driver was not hurt.

The building is connected to a day care, but no children or day care employees were affected by the crash.

Delray Beach police said they are investigating the cause.

