2 people found dead inside vehicle on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a vehicle this past weekend on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, according to police.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, 911 dispatchers received calls of a vehicle stopped on northbound I-95 north of the Linton Boulevard exit.

DB Police Detectives are assisting FHP in a death investigation. Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, there were several 911 calls of a vehicle stopped on NB I-95, north of Linton Blvd. A trooper arrived on scene and found two adults deceased inside a car. Active investigation. — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) May 3, 2021

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the scene and found the two victims dead inside the car.

All northbound lanes were blocked in the area while police and troopers investigated the scene Saturday.

The names and causes of death have not been released.

White said Delray Beach police detectives are assisting the FHP in the case.