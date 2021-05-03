Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

2 people found dead inside vehicle on I-95 in Delray Beach

Victims found dead Saturday morning
items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Two people were found dead inside a car on Interstate 95 near Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on May 1, 2021.
Two people were found dead inside a car on Interstate 95 near Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on May 1, 2021.
Posted at 11:23 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:34:41-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a vehicle this past weekend on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, according to police.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, 911 dispatchers received calls of a vehicle stopped on northbound I-95 north of the Linton Boulevard exit.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the scene and found the two victims dead inside the car.

All northbound lanes were blocked in the area while police and troopers investigated the scene Saturday.

The names and causes of death have not been released.

White said Delray Beach police detectives are assisting the FHP in the case.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right