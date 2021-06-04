Delray Beach nonprofit helps STEM students succeed

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Delray Beach nonprofit organization dedicated to health and well-being is partnering with a Boynton Beach school to invest in the next generation of STEM leaders.

At South Tech Preparatory Academy in Boynton Beach, Jacqueline Botting is helping the next generation grow their perspective.

"To really build a future that is focused on children understanding food, health, and agriculture," Botting said.

Botting is the executive director of Wise Tribe, a Palm Beach County organization focused on building grassroots projects.

"So that we can effectively build a healthier and wiser future," Botting said.

A $50,000 grant is helping. This week, the nonprofit won the 100 Men of Palm Beach County grant, allowing them to create an outdoor learning lab for students interested in STEM.

"I would like to see a lot more activities going on at the school," said sixth grader Angel Daley.

Daley said she’s looking forward to a new way to learn while being with friends.

"I think that’s going to make a huge difference because there’s a lot going on between COVID and school," Daley said.

"We serve students sixth through eighth grade all throughout Palm Beach County," said principal Nicole Handy. "About 96% of our students are living at or below poverty, which means they face a lot of difficulties in their home life. So this is an outlet for them."

Botting said they are still accepting applicants from all around the county for their summer program.

"It's really intended for those children who are interested in civic leadership opportunities and really thinking about how we will build a healthier and wiser future," Botting said.