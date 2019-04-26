PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Boca Medical Center has found a unique way to help young patients get ready for surgery.

The hospital's Pediatric Department bought two motorized Hot Wheels cars for patients to drive to the operating room.

One is pink and one is red. It’s up to each patient to choose which one they want to drive.

The hospital, which purchased the cars about a month ago, said the vehicles are a way to relax children during what can be a unsettling time.

"It turns out, one of the most stressful parts of surgery for kids is the actual process of leaving the parents and the family and going to the operation room," said Dr. Jiovani Visaya.

Dr. Visaya said he will see some children get excited to go into surgery because they get to drive the car.

6-year-old Andre Valdez is the perfect example of that. His mother said he was nervous Friday morning before his surgery, but once he found out about the car his attitude completely changed.

"I am going to drive!" said Valdez.

A remote control operator helps keep the kids on track, and it’s clear the ride is an easy way to ease any unease before surgery.

"Totally recommend it, they make you feel commutable with the kids," said Caldia Valdez, Andre’s mother.

