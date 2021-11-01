Chihuahua snatched from West Boca Raton pet store

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff's office is seeking the community's help in identifying the individuals who stole a Chihuahua puppy from a pet store in southern Palm Beach County.

The theft occurred Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the PuppyBuddy pet store on Clint Moore Road in West Boca Raton.

Security video from the store shows what appears to be a middle-aged woman wearing a black top removing the puppy, a female chocolate-and-white Chihuahua, from its play area and walking out of the store.

BRPD

The woman was accompanied by another woman, a man and a child.

The store team is asking the community's assistance in having the puppy returned.

"We are not just any pet store," said the store's team. "We are committed to finding the best homes and families for our happy and healthy puppies. To have one of them stolen is heartbreaking. We need the public's help to have the puppy returned safely."

Police said no employees were injured, and no other puppies were taken.

Anyone that can identify the thieves is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.