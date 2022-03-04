Watch
Yvens Clervoir: Boynton Beach police searching for missing boy

Last seen in the area of KFC at 131 E. Boynton Beach Blvd.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Mar 03, 2022
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing boy they say ran away from home Thursday afternoon.

Yvens Clervoir, 12, was last seen at around 5 p.m. in the area of KFC at 131 E. Boynton Beach Blvd.

He is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Yvens was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who knows Yvens Clervoir whereabouts is asked to call Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 or their local police department.

