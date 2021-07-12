Wynwood artists donate wall art to senior living center in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Some talented Wynwood artists from Palm Beach County have donated their time and talents to beautify a Boynton Beach assisted living and memory care community.

The Club at Boynton Beach opened in 2019 and their newly opened activity room now features vivid art from South Florida artists Glayson LeRoy, Ripes, and Buns.

The Club at Boynton Beach

The wall art was installed over the weekend.

“The Club’s murals were designed using bright colors and modern designs to peak the imagination of our senior living residents and create a bright, cheerful, positive energy in the new room,” said Nancy Venezia, Leisure Services Director at The Club. “Our residents were consulted about the type of art they wanted on the walls and Glayson and team of artists used their ideas and thoughts to develop the amazing murals.”