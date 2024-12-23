Wynnebrook Elementary School principal arrested on DUI charge in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A principal at a Palm Beach County elementary school faces a charge of driving under the influence after she was arrested in Boynton Beach this past weekend.

Online jail records show that Suzanne Berry, 47, the principal at Wynnebrook Elementary School, was booked early Saturday morning after an incident Friday night.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Boynton Beach Police Department, just after 8 p.m. Friday, an officer responded to a traffic complaint regarding a driver being followed by another motorist for a "long period of time."

The report said when the officer made contact with the concerned driver, he told police that he was being followed by an unknown driver for some reason.

The driver said while he was driving on Interstate 95 southbound from Lake Worth, he attempted to merge from the left lane to the right to exit to Lantana.

However, as he proceeded to merge into the exit lane, he noticed a car behind him also merge at the same time while "following him very closely, and flashing their lights at him erratically."

He told police he missed the exit, and the vehicle continued tailing him while flashing their lights and putting on their high beams.

The concerned driver then called a friend who advised him to drive to a police station, prompting him to exit I-95 at Boynton Beach Boulevard. However, he said the driver continued to follow him while flashing their lights.

Once he arrived at the Boynton Beach Police Department located along High Ridge Road, the driver said the vehicle "followed him around the parking lot flashing their lights until law enforcement intervened."

A responding officer made contact with the suspect who was driving a white Chrysler 200 and identified as Berry.

The elementary school principal, who was the only one in the vehicle, told police she traveled to the police station to report the other driver "for his aggressive driving" because he was "repeatedly brake checking her."

"Suzanne had slurred speech; her eyes were bloodshot, red and glassy," according to the police affidavit.

When the officer asked Berry if she had anything to drink, she told police that she had stopped at the Brass Ring bar with some friends, claiming to "have had a sip" of rum punch.

Police conducted a field sobriety test but said Berry "could not follow directions."

The principal was arrested on a DUI charge and taken to the Palm Beach County jail. Police said she was asked twice to provide a breath sample but refused.

Jail records show Berry was released from custody after posting a $1,000 bail at 6:49 a.m. Saturday.

The School District of Palm Beach County notified families and staff of Wynnebrook Elementary School on Sunday about Berry's arrest, saying the matter is "under investigation."

Below is the full statement by the school district: