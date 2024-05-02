Woman brings 2 inert grenades to Boynton Beach police station

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman brought two inert grenades with the pins still attached to the Boynton Beach Police Department on Thursday, the chief of police said.

Boynton Beach Police Chief Joe DeGiulio said since they didn't know if the grenades were still active or not, so they were left in her vehicle.

The chief said they then called the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad.

Joel Lopez/WPTV A woman brought grenades to the Boynton Beach police station on May 2, 2024.

Out of an abundance of caution, DeGiulio said they evacuated the police station and the parking lot of all non-essential employees.

Once the sheriff's office bomb squad arrived at the scene, they later discovered that neither of the grenades posed a threat.

"One of the things that we definitely want to stress for anybody in our community, if you see things in your house that are possibly grenades, don't bring them to the police department," DeGiulio said. "Just leave them home, call 911 and we'll come out to you guys."

The chief said the woman came into possession of the grenades after her father recently died.

"This was not a malicious act," DeGiulio said.