What's next for the oldest house in the city of Boynton Beach?

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach city officials are discussing the future of one of the oldest houses in the city which was set to be demolished back in November.

In a joint meeting Tuesday evening with the city commission and Community Redevelopment Agency, city staff presented three potential sites to relocate the historic St. Andrews House.

Many locals like Tom Warnke rallied to save it and wanted the historic home to be saved.

“We’re really happy that the oldest house in the city of Boynton Beach was saved from demolition because it was this close,” stated Warnke.

The developer worked with the city to put a hold on demolition, and now city officials estimate relocation costs at $300,000 and it could take about 16 months to get it done.

But, before any move, the city wants to make sure the house will serve an economic purpose in the future.

"...We can do this right and have a really successful project and see a potential small business flourish here,” Mayor Ty Penserga said.

People like Warnke and other members of the Boynton Beach Historical Society already have ideas for the home’s future potential.

“Boynton Beach needs its own museum,” shared Warnke. “This house could be that. It could also serve as a little coffee shop, or information center and the public could be able to use it so that’s why we want to save it.”

The Boynton Beach Historical Society shared they have already begun fundraising efforts for the house.

The board plans to secure an agreement with the developer to hold demolition and then conduct a city-wide survey to hear from residents about the potential use of the house.