Victims of Friday's double fatal crash on State Road 7 in west Boynton Beach identified by PBSO

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Victims of the double fatal crash on State Road 7 in west Boynton Beach Friday afternoon have been identified by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Region S Palm Beach County PBSO investigating double fatal crash on State Road 7 in west Boynton Audra Schroeder

According to deputies, the accident occurred when the driver of a Toyota Corolla traveled westbound on Armone Place to cross State Road 7 to head southbound. After crossing the northbound lanes of State Road 7 and passing through the center median, the driver entered into the southbound lanes, "violating" a Toyota RAV4's right of way, causing the collision.

According to deputies, passengers Roben Desarmes, 52, of Boynton Beach and Yulissa Medrano Perez, 40, of died in result of the crash.

The Corolla struck the dirt and grass of the shoulder, causing the vehicle to roll over violently. Desarmes and Perez, both not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The three other people in the Corolla were transported to Delray Medical Center, and the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to the report.