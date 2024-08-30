PBSO investigating double fatal crash on State Road 7 in west Boynton

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon on State Road 7 in west Boynton.

The two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Armone Place on State Road 7. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched just before 3:45 p.m., and found one vehicle rolled over.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were transported to local hospitals. Two of those people were transported as trauma alerts.

PBSO is now investigating.

They caution those traveling on State Road 7 between Hypoluxo Rd. and Boynton Beach Blvd. to consider using Lyons Road or another alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.