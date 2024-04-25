Kayaker dies after being found unresponsive in Boynton Beach canal

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A kayaker who was found unresponsive in a Boynton Beach canal has died, police said.

The man was found at about 4 p.m. in a waterway located at Miner Road and N Congress Avenue, according to Boynton Beach Fire Rescue.

Police said the kayak was found overturned.

Crews recovered the unresponsive man from the water about 15 minutes after they received the call.

He was taken to a hospital, but police confirmed just before 7:30 p.m. that the man died.

The name of the victim has not been released.