Unarmed man shot while riding bike in Boynton Beach, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in public after Boynton Beach police said he shot a man four times while the victim was riding a bicycle.

The shooting happened Monday in the 600 block of Northeast Second Street at about 5:40 p.m.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged shooter, Xantus Ridore, 33, claimed the man on the bike, Kalica Bertrand, 36, pointed a firearm at Ridore, prompting Ridore to fire his weapon.

Police said units located nine shell casings in the area.

WPTV Xantus Jerry Ridore appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Jan. 7, 2025.

Detectives said Bertrand was shot in his right buttock, right thigh, right palm and right wrist.

WPTV found bullet holes and evidence markers of five bullets on buildings across the street.

"Yes, he is innocent in the case," Mary Meranvil, the mother of Ridore, said. "He saved his life and my two grandbabies' lives!"

Meranvil said her son, Ridore, is a truck driver and was at the house for a birthday party when he claimed Bertrand had a gun and aimed it at him — but her son shot first.

She said Ridore was trying to protect the children who were playing outside.

WPTV Mary Meranvil speaks to WPTV reporter Joel Lopez about the arrest of her son, Xantus Jerry Ridore.

"It's no good. He cannot go to jail for that. He tried to save a life," Meranvil said. "He tried to kill my son and my two grandbabies."

Police said closed-circuit surveillance (CCTV) video evidence showed Bertrand does not look toward, nor turn his body toward Ridore, nor does he raise his left hand at any point.

They added what Bertrand was holding appears to possibly have been a brown cigar.

"My son doesn't have a gun for killing people," Meranvil said. "People (tried to) come in and kill my son."

The probable cause affidavit revealed that both men told police they knew each other and had previously had a physical altercation, which Bertrand claims sent him to the hospital.

WPTV WPTV spotted bullet holes near where the shooting took place Monday evening.

Bertrand also denied having a firearm or any type of weapon that day, according to the report.

WPTV asked police for a copy of the CCTV surveillance video, but they could not release it as it's an ongoing investigation

However, WPTV did track down family members of Bertrand. His mother said that her son is still in the emergency room recovering from the gunshots.

Police said Bertrand was taken to Delray Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ridore is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County jail.