Two arrested following Boynton Beach drug bust near elementary school

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Several Boynton Beach residents say their concerns were heard after learning the two men are behind bars following a drug bust near a school.

Sergeant Shawn James with BBPD credits neighbors for the arrest of 25-year-old Aldai Rossiny and 26-year-old Garry Michel at the 900 block of Southwest 3rd Street in Boynton Beach early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors, who wanted to remain anonymous, say they are relieved. “They’re very loud so I’m grateful that it’s going to be quieter and safer,” stated one resident.

Police say this investigation is distinct since it was handled by road patrol officers along with SWAT. The weeks-long operation led them to pursue a search warrant.

“Over the years the house was a target of several drive-bye’s, more recently it’s been people loitering out front,” stated Sgt. James. “There’s been people riding off-road vehicles, terrorizing the citizens in that particular area and just general disturbances.”

Tips lead to neighborhood drug bust

BOYNTON BEACH DRUG BUST

The PC affidavit reads police seized an AR-style pistol and a sub machine gun-style semi-automatic pistol from the home.

“On top of that there was 470 grams of marijuana packaged differently, some was close and some was pre-packaged for immediate sale,” shared Sgt. James. “There were scales with residue on it, all indicative of sales taking place there.”

The home stands two blocks away from Forest Park Elementary, now leaving many families relieved.

“I’ve always looked at police work as a team sport and part of that team is the community,” stated Sgt. James. “So, continue to give us tips and to help us out and just be supportive of us cause we’re out there to make the place safer.”

Rossiny is facing charges, including one count of possession of paraphernalia, one count of marijuana possession with intent to sell and one count of unlawful possession of property — the sale with controlled substance with minor.

Michel facing charges including one count of marijuana possession with intent to sell and one count of possession of paraphernalia for production.