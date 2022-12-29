'Turn yourself in': Family calls for justice after man seriously injured by hit-and-run driver

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The family of a 70-year-old man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday evening while attending a vigil is pleading for the driver to come forward.

On Thursday the family of Bishop Bernard Wright held a news conference to provide an update on his condition and to ask for the community's help in locating the driver.

"Our intent is to bring closure to this situation by finding out who hit him and his care," Jannerral Wright said.

Wright's daughter said the family is devastated and suffering emotionally from the incident.

"We're hurting. We're hurting, because he's a person that cares, he's a person that gives, he's a person that fights," Jannerral Wright said. "I need the community that he has rallied for to get behind us and rally for him as hard as he rallies for you guys."

During the news conference, Boynton Beach police also provided an update on their investigation.

"We have been working day and night, trying to get as many leads to try and find the vehicle and the driver involved in this case," Sgt. Chris Munro said. "In cases like these, the community's assistance is greatly appreciated."

Wright's daughter had one message for the driver who struck her father.

"An accident only becomes intent when you know something has happened and you don't take corrective measures to clean up the mess that you have made," said Jannerral Wright. "Turn yourself in, come forward."

Wright's wife also attended the news conference but did not want to speak.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the whereabouts of the person driving a white, newer model Chevrolet Camaro with front end damage and a missing passenger side view mirror, should call Officer Mastro at 561-742-6100.