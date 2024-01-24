Tractor trailer crash, possible water main break and sinkhole shut down Boynton Beach Boulevard

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A tractor trailer crash and possible water main break and sinkhole have shut down a heavily traveled road in Boynton Beach on Wednesday morning.

The wreck is at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Lawrence Road.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the tractor trailer on its side and water gushing from a large hole in the road.

"It looks like an apparent water main might have broken underneath," WPTV aerial reporter Johann Hoffend said. "Now was this done and the tractor trailer ran over it and crashed, or did the tractor trailer have something to do with that? We don't know that."

WPTV A tractor trailer crash at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Lawrence Road in Boynton Beach on Jan. 24, 2024.

The east and westbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard, along with the north and southbound lanes of Lawrence Road, are shut down.

Drivers are advised to take Gateway Boulevard or Woolbright Road to go east and west, and Congress Avenue or Military Trail to head north and south.