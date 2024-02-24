'The future is bright': City officials burn 3 recently repealed segregationist ordinances

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — To commemorate a recent decision by Boynton Beach’s City Commission, dozens of people on Saturday gathered to burn three segregationist ordinances removed from the city’s books.

The people marched about a mile from City Hall and reached Sara Sims Park to burn three ordinances, a symbolically end that was part of the city’s history.

“The removal, the death, the end of over 100 years of segregationist city laws that’ve been in our books,” Mayor Ty Penserga said.

On the 100th year since being put in place, commissioners repealed — or essentially canceled -- Ordinances 37, 47 and 136 at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting.

Victor Jorges/WPTV Unity march in Boynton Beach.



Lynn Leverett, like many others at Saturday’s march, was just a young girl when those ordinances were in full effect.

"It’s a historical moment," she told WPTV’s Victor Jorges.

She said she remembers dealing with having to walk across the highway just to get to school because African-Americans were not allowed on Ocean Avenue.

She remembers, it wasn’t just schooling that was impacted by these three ordinances.

“Even as a young girl we weren’t allowed to go to the beach … Boynton beach, at all," she said. "We had to go to a section called Briny Breezes where all African-Americans had to go to the beach and play. Parks and recreation were the same way. They were segregated.”

However, she said it was extremely confusing because she realized she was growing up in a city where classrooms were integrated, welcoming Black and white students into one class, but the rest of the city was not.

"I was angry because I didn’t understand because our classes were integrated, but I couldn't go to a particular area to go play with my friends," she said.

Brother Victor Norfus said he had a similar experience growing up in Boynton Beach.

"I used to go to Boynton Beach Elementary," he said. "We could not walk down Ocean Avenue without getting jumped."

He said moments like these allow city officials and those who put them there, to reflect.

"The past is the struggles we have to overcome. We have to respect it, even though they were bad," he said. "The future is bright."