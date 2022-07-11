BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A victim had to dodge gunfire Monday morning after he pursued several individuals trying to enter parked vehicles in Boynton Beach, police said.

Police said the incident began just before 1 a.m. when Boynton Beach officers were in the area of Northeast Fourth Street and Circle Drive South when they heard multiple gunshots.

While checking the area, police said an officer was approached by a man in the 400 block of Northeast 17th Avenue.

This victim reported that he spotted several individuals trying to enter vehicles, who later left the area in a black Nissan Versa.

He said he followed the suspects in an effort to get the vehicle's license plate to provide to police.

The victim was able to locate the Nissan but as the victim was gathering the vehicle information, he said the vehicle sped up and pulled onto Circle Drive South, coming to a stop.

The victim said he then drove past the stopped Nissan, but as he did two suspects were standing outside of the Nissan and began shooting at him, striking his vehicle multiple times.

Boynton Beach officers later located the black Nissan that shot at the victim.

Officers said they tried to stop the Nissan, but it fled from them.

Police pursued the Nissan to a residence in Riviera Beach where two people got out of the vehicle and entered the home.

With help from Riviera Beach police, officers set up a perimeter on the residence, which ultimately led to two teens coming outside and surrendering to police.

After a search of the Riviera Beach home, police said two stolen handguns were recovered.

One person, whose age was not released, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, fleeing and eluding a police officer and resisting arrest without violence.

Police said two teens were also charged with misdemeanor loitering and prowling.

Boynton Beach police said there is no information linking these suspects to the shootings that took place in Boynton Beach on June 26, 27 and July 4.