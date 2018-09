Boynton Beach police say they are looking for a pair of suspected underwear thieves.

Underwear, valued at nearly $5,000, was taken from the Victoria's Secret in the Boynton Beach Mall on Aug. 17, police say.

The department released surveillance photos of the suspects and posted them on the social media.

Police ask that if you recognize the pair to call Det. Whitefield at 561-742-6141 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.