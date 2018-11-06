Cops: Boynton Beach homicide occurred over $15-$20 stemming from drug deal

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The Boynton Beach Police Department said Tuesday morning they arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide last week.

Police said Johnnie Lee Moye of Boynton Beach fatally shot Jeremy Bailey, 29, on Oct. 30 in the 600 block of Northeast First St.

A police report says the shooting occurred after an argument over a drug deal. The report said Moye claimed Bailey owed him $15 or $20 because he sold cocaine to a man that Bailey was supposed to sell to.

Moye is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm/ammo by a convicted felon.

Jail records indicate Moye was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.