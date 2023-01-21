Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Suspect, 18, in custody after trying to solicit 12-year-old for sex, Boynton Beach police say

Rasheed Curtis wanted child to perform sex acts on him at park, investigators says
Rasheed Curtis faces charges after Boynton Beach police said he tried to solicit a 12-year-old for sex acts.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Rasheed Curtis faces charges after Boynton Beach police said he tried to solicit a 12-year-old for sex acts.
Rasheed Curtis faces charges after Boynton Beach police said he tried to solicit a 12-year-old for sex acts.
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 19:58:01-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is in custody after Boynton Beach police said he tried to solicit a 12-year-old for sex, first approaching the child at a bus stop.

Rasheed Curtis was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces two counts of obscene communication.

The young victim reported to the Boynton Beach Police Department that while at a bus stop on Wednesday, Curtis provided the 12-year-old with a note stating "don't be shy" and his phone number.

During the investigation, police said Curtis requested to meet with the child at a nearby park and informed the victim he expected sexual acts performed on him.

When Curtis arrived at the park he was taken into custody by detectives.

Police said Curtis later admitted he was aware of the victim's age and said he agreed to meet with the child, who was going to perform sexual acts on him.

Curtis was charged Thursday with using a computer to solicit/lure/entice a minor and traveling to meet a minor to engage in an illegal act.

He is currently being held at the Palm Beach County jail on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones