Student at Congress Community Middle School in Boynton Beach arrested after loaded gun confiscated on campus

Weapon wasn't used in threatening manner, principal says
The School District of Palm Beach County headquarters, Nov. 30, 2022.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 16:11:24-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A student at a middle school in Boynton Beach was arrested Tuesday after the child was found with a loaded gun on campus, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

School district police confiscated the weapon without incident from a student at Congress Community Middle School.

In a callout to parents, Principal Denise O'Connor said the gun, which was not used in a threatening manner, was discovered after another student reported to a staff member that they had seen the weapon.

Once school administration received the tip, O'Connor said the student was quickly located, detained and searched.

"I want to commend the individual who brought this matter to our immediate attention," O'Connor said in the callout. "We all play a role in school safety. Thank you to our staff and students for protecting our campus and reporting suspicious activity.

In addition to criminal charges, the student is also subject to discipline under the district's zero-tolerance policy.

