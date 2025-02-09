STICKY SITUATION: Tar balls wash up on South Florida shorelines

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Several people have reported tar balls washing up on the shore line throughout Palm Beach County.

Nathan Seivert was snorkeling the rock piles at Ocean Inlet Park in Boynton Beach when he found himself in a sticky situation.

“There were just globs right on the sand as you walked down," Seivert said. “We got some of it off but the biggest thing that happens is it gets on your feet and I don't know if you can see it because the sand is there but it just clumps up.”

He wasn’t the only one. Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue said the reports were coming in from beaches all over Palm Beach and Broward counties Saturday.

"One of our guards this morning, a man came up to her and said I have oil on my hands," Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue lifeguard, Joe Trenga, said.

WATCH: Beachgoers find oil on their skin after tar balls wash up on South Florida beaches

STICKY SITUATION: Why you may want to stay away from the beaches today

Trenga said was expecting Man O' Wars to wash up Saturday, not clumps of oil.

The tar substance isn't only in the sand— Seivert came across it in the water.

“There’s a haze of like brown water permeating throughout,” he said.

Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue said you should keep away from the oil if you see any. If it gets on you, they said there's a quick and easy way to remove it.

“You can use something oil-based such as sunscreen baby oil, even some cooking oil can help as well," Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue Training Officer Tiffany LaCasse said." You can put it on a rag and then rub the area.”

We reached out to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for information on the source of the tar. They told WPTV they still don't know the source.

"DEP is collaborating with local authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard, to survey nearby waterways, marinas and vessels in an effort to identify the potential source and determine necessary cleanup measures," DEP said in a statement.

LaCasse said the tar typically takes about five or six days to clear up depending on the strength of the tide. She suggests people remain alert until it's gone.