Sewage spill prompts health alert, no swim advisory for Boynton Beach Intracoastal Waterway

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Officials with the Florida Health Department of Palm Beach County issued a health alert and no swim advisory after a sewage spill into the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach this week.

The spill, which began Monday near East Ocean Avenue, was fixed Thursday evening but not before it sent at least 12 million gallons of sewage into the waterway.

City officials in Boynton Beach said the spill was contained to a limited section of the waterway.

Residents and visitors in the area were urged to take precautions when in contact with the Intracoastal Waterway near East Ocean Avenue.

The city of Boynton Beach is coordinating testing and cleanup actions with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Health officials said water contaminated with elevated fecal bacteria presents several health risks to humans. Microbes in fecal bacteria could cause gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.

Anyone who comes into contact with the water in this area should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking. Children and older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to disease, so every precaution should be taken if needed.

Drinking water was not unaffected and continues to remain safe.

For more information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, Floridians can contact the Florida Health Department of Palm Beach County at 561-837-5900 or chd50contactus@flhealth.gov.