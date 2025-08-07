Security guard accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct with student at Somerset Academy Canyons

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A security guard is facing charges after, deputies say, he engaged in inappropriate conduct with a 14-year-old student at Somerset Academy Canyons in Boynton Beach.

Jamar Agard, 31, inappropriately touched the 14-year-old girl during school hours, according to an arrest report.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the student's mother received a text message from her daughter at around 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2024 stating that she needed help. When her mother asked what happened, her daughter responded that a security guard at her school, "took her into the elevator, pinned her to the wall and kissed her." The student received bruising on her arm from the incident, deputies said.

According to the arrest report, the student told detectives that since August 2024, Agard had been flirting with her. She told detectives Agard gave her his cellphone number and they would text each other. One of the text messages consisted of Agard asking her what she was doing for the weekend. And at school, Agard would make inappropriate comments about the student's body and her clothes, the report stated. On one occasion, Agard asked the student if "she likes older men" and if "she's had sex before."

The student told deputies due to Agard's behavior and how uncomfortable he made her feel, she avoided him while in school and would sometimes not attend school at all.

During questioning by PBSO deputies, Agard denied knowing the student was in middle school and during a search of his phone, deputies found over 2,000 text messages between Agard and the student. Detectives also discovered three internet searches on Agard's phone, regarding "adults going to jail for soliciting minors."

Agard is facing a charge of engaging in lewd conduct with a student by an authority figure.